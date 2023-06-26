Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 12435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.