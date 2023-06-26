Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKNIY stock remained flat at $6.27 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.