Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Announces Dividend of $0.71

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7093 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 64,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,601. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.