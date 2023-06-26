Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

