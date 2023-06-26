Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases 390 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,382. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

