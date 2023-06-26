Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,709,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

