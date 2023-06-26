Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $214.29. 176,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,785. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

