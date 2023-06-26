Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IJH opened at $250.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average of $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

