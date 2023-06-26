Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $317,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

