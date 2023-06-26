ASD (ASD) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and $4.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0629201 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,208,076.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

