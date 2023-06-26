Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. 11,900,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,917,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

