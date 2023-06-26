Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,092. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

