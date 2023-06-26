Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $69.55 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.55 million and $1.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

