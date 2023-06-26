Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of C$44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

