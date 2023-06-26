Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. 1,958,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,986. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

