Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,862 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $87,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.89. 868,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,133. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

