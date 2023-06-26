Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

