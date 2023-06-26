Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.