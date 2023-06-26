Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

