Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.