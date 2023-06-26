Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $37,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $942,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

