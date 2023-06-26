Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,948,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 357,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.80 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $45.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

