Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

