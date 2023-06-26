Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $575.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

