Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 305,990 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.73 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

