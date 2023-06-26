Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

