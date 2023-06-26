Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.91 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $240.70 million and approximately $59.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,188.46 or 1.00002385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02493053 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $52,595,583.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.