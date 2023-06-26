Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

AMR stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.68. 11,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

