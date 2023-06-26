All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 2.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

