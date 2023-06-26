All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,367,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 26,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

