All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.23. 32,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,774. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

