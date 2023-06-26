Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $285.88. 64,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,813. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

