Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.56. 1,176,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,487,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

