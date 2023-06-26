Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.08. Acelyrin shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 1,161,013 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Trading Up 16.3 %

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.