360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCFGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In related news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.35 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($36,643.84). Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

