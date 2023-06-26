287,810 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 287,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 55,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,933. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

