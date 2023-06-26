2,349 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.79.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.61. 110,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.21 and its 200 day moving average is $261.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $296.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

