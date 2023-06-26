1,789 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.68. 1,759,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

