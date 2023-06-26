134,095 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,932. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

