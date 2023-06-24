Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading 2% Higher

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.75 ($0.55). 843,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 204,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.54).

Xpediator Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £60.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

