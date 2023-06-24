Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Buys $248,400.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 6,967,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.