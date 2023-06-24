Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.58 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $110,626.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,593.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00295857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00595904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00507246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00060682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,038,960 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

