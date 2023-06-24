Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 603,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,150. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

