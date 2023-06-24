Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $68.68 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.68 million and $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,741.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.62 or 0.00633183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00123366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002717 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19114651 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $858,410.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

