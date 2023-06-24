The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
