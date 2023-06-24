The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

