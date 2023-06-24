The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $91,406.94 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,627,549 shares in the company, valued at $34,315,789.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,875. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 345,133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 175.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 185,177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 14,771.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

