Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $537.49 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $537.49 million and $62.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002197 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,260,347,871 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,700,322,466 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

