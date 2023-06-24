Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading Down 0.7%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.55 ($2.77) and last traded at €2.55 ($2.77). Approximately 1,649,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.57 ($2.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O2D has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.48) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.37) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

