Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 0.3%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.24 ($0.04). Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 60.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.08. The company has a market cap of £5.28 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

