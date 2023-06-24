SushiSwap Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $158.37 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,167,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,584,469 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

